Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.36. 78,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,147. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

