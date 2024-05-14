Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.64. 638,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,297. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $172.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.