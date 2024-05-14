Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 746,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 609,295 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.6 %

CLF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 5,957,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,959. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.