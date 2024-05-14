Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,108.83.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $16.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,921.44. 213,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,051.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,810.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

