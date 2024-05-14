Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. The stock had a trading volume of 689,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,290. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.83 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

