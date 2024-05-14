Euler Tops One Day Volume of $1.82 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Euler has a market cap of $90.03 million and $1.82 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $5.40 or 0.00008595 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

