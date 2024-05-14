Evercore ISI Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $70.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

