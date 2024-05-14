Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Arcellx’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,559 shares of company stock valued at $42,965,930. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arcellx by 375.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arcellx by 183.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

