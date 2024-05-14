Evercore ISI Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $232.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

