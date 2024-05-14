Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. 861,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $62.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

