Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

EVRG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 2,304,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,942. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,958,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after acquiring an additional 860,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

