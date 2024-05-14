Everscale Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.27 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $87.27 million and $452,378.45 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,111,490,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,397,160 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

