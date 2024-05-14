EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $2.28. 6,655,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,461. The firm has a market cap of $687.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.53. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EVgo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of EVgo by 43.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

