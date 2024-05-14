Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Given New $6.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVLV. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

