Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.09. 1,366,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,521,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

