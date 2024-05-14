EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on EYPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

