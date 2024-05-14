Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $233,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS CALF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,952 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

