Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,940,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

