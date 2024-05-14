Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,332.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,225.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,178.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $739.61 and a 52-week high of $1,358.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,266,120 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

