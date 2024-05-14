Fair Oaks Income (LON:FAIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.61

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 567047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.56.

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Fair Oaks Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

