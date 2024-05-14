Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 49,506 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,167% compared to the typical volume of 940 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 318.2 %

NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,774,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,690,316. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

