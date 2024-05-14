Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

