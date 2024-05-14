Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Roth Mkm

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 172,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fathom has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

