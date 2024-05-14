Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) versus Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Critical Contrast

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Lemonade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.59 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.35 Lemonade $429.80 million 3.05 -$236.90 million ($3.13) -5.95

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 19.26% 4.07% Lemonade -48.14% -30.30% -13.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelis Insurance and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Lemonade 3 4 1 0 1.75

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $18.44, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Lemonade on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

