Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

FITB stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 38,061 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,040.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.