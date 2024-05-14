First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

