First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.69 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

