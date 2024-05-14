First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lindquist purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 93,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,750 over the last three months.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE FTHY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 90,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,474. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.