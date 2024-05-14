First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEX opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

