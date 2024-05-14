First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

