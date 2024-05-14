First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,458. The firm has a market cap of $971.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $70.89.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.