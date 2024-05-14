First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,458. The firm has a market cap of $971.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,308 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

