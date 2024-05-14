First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FGB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 186,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

