First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 7,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,713. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

