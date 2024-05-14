First United Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 750 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.90. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

