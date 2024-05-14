First United Bank & Trust Buys New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after buying an additional 519,294 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 511,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 301,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,641. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

