First United Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 150 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.75. 69,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.35. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,914 shares of company stock worth $16,915,360. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

