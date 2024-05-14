First United Bank & Trust Invests $48,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.73. 101,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,956. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

