First United Bank & Trust Makes New $53,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,586,128. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

