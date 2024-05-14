First United Bank & Trust Makes New $74,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,696,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.