First United Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,565 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PAVE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,528 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

