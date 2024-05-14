First United Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 540 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.46. 46,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,201. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

