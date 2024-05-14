First United Bank & Trust Takes $61,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 9.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $908.05. 99,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $529.95 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.