First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
