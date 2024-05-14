First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 592.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 42,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.60. 1,164,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.