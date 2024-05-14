Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.99. 761,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.16 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

