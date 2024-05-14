Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after buying an additional 144,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after acquiring an additional 246,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,296,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

