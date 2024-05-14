FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.45

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.22. The firm has a market cap of C$17.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.25 million for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.10% and a negative return on equity of 135.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

