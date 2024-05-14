Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.5% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 15,483,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 53,110,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 106.6% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

