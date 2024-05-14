Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 139,065 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Formula One Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 744,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,176. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.