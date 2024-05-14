Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,943 shares of company stock worth $4,736,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

